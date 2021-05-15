NEW RELEASE
War Diary Magazine, Issue 17
Issue 17 of the Charles Roberts Award winning War Diary Magazine is now available and shipping to subscribers
Strategy & Tactics Quarterly, Issue 14
Origins of World War I: The Great War was both inevitable and eminently avoidable, but the mesh of ambition and perceived threats overcame every effort to stave off hostilities. This work examines those interests and the world through British, French, German, Austro-Hungarian, Russian, Italian, and Ottoman eyes, and how what should have been yet another local dispute in the Balkans dragged the continent into war.
PREORDER
1812! War on the Great Lakes Frontier
1812! War on the Great Lakes Frontier is a card-driven strategy game that simulates the naval and land actions fought on and around the Great Lakes of North America during The War of 1812. This is a two-player game with either player commanding the naval and land forces of the United States of America or the British Empire.
REVIEW
Napoleon's Imperium, 1798-1815
Gamers Dungeon was intrigued by Andrew Rowland’s personal story to bring a game he had played and worked on for decades out of a personal labor of love and transform it after all those years into a released board game product. Check out their review and see how they scored the game.
1944 Battle of the Bulge
Yes, if it's a Bulge game, it needs to be reviewed! Find out about The Players' Aid first impression of this recent Bulge game release by Worthington Publishing. Could this be another Bulge game you need to add to your gaming library?
REPLAY
Atlantic Chase — operational scenarios
The Boardgames Chronicle got a chance to play Atlantic Chase face-to-face and share their learning experience by starting with several operational scenarios based on individual, historical engagements.
Carthage: The First Punic War
Jason Lindsay provides this in-depth after action report of Carthage: The First Punic War by GMT Games. The time is 264 B.C. in Messana, Italy as the Mamertines call for assistance against the Carthaginians is answered by Rome.
HISTORY
Warfare Frankish Greece 1204-1380
OTHER NEWS
Wargame Watch – What’s New & Upcoming – May 2021
The Players' Aid tells you everything you need to know about what is new and upcoming for May 2021. This comprehensive monthly report features 23 games, with seven of those being offered on Kickstarter.
SPONSORED LINK
2 Minutes to Midnight
A board game about the cold war between the USA and Soviet Union from 1946-1991. A strategic historical game for 1-2 players by Stuart Tonge, Launching on Kickstarter soon!
COMMENT
Celebrating John Tiller and Rick Barber
Our community has suffered a great loss with the recent passing of John Tiller and Rick Barber.
John Tiller, the founder of John Tiller Software and a modern titan of wargaming. is perhaps best known for his excellent computer simulations, with more than 100 titles published. John's games had a wonderful board game like quality to them as most titles were of the hex and counter variety that we are all accustomed to on our table top.
Rick Barber is one of the most talented graphic artists and is perhaps best known for his map artwork done for numerous Napoleonic and American Civil War board games, more than 60 titles in all. He is also the designer of Summer Storm, covering the Battle of Gettysburg. Rick was particular close with many in our CSW Community and interacted daily on our CSW Forum.
Both John Tiller and Rick Barber are going to be greatly missed, but I hope everyone will take the chance to celebrate them both by firing up a John Tiller computer game or pulling out one of the many games beautifully adorned and graced by Rick's artistic talents.John Kranz