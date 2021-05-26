REVIEW

First Look: Across the Bug River, 1941 Armchair Dragoons provides this sneak peek of Across the Bug River, 1941 by Yuca Simulations. This game covers the fighting during the first days of Operation Barbarossa in the Volodymyr-Volynskyi region. It uses the same game mechanics as Crossing the Line.

First Look: The Deadly Woods, The Battle of the Bulge Armchair Dragoons provides this sneak peek of The Deadly Woods: The Battle of the Bulge by Revolution Games. Award-winning designer, Ted S. Raicer, has taken a modified version of the chit pull system pioneered in GMT's The Dark Valley: The East Front 1941-45 and brought it west for an exciting new take on this classic wargame subject.