PREORDER
Operation Storm: Stalin's Barbarossa
Operation Storm: Stalin’s Barbarossa — What if the Soviets Attacked First in 1941? is a two-player, low-to-intermediate complexity, strategic simulation of the campaign that could have resulted had Stalin agreed to General Georg Zhukov’s plan for a preemptive attack against the Germans. The Soviet player is on the offensive, winning the game by seizing key objectives within the Third Reich. At the same time, the situation allows for—and often demands—counteroffensives by the German player. Now on Kickstarter from One Small Step Games.
REVIEW
The Dogs of War
Nicolas Michon provides this review of The Dogs of War by Thin Red Line Games. Find out why he considers this a great immersive game experience, and, while it does require a significant time investment, it is perfectly playable.
An Attrition of Souls
The Discriminating Gamer with Cody Carlson reviews An Attrition of Souls, a strategic World War I game by Compass Games. Watch and find out why Cody thinks he will be coming back to play this game again.
REPLAY
Orange Swan
Chris Kalinowski picks up the action in summer of 1942 in Orange Swan by VentoNuevo Games. Following Pearl Harbor and the conquest of most of the Dutch East Indies, the Japanese have just launched a major invasion of the heavily defended Celebes in order to gain access to the Arafura Sea and Australia’s northwest coast. Let's see how the action unfolds. Will the Japanese stream roller continue unabated?
A Gest of Robin Hood Game Demonstration
The Boardgame Chronicle provides this recap of the A Gest of Robin Hood demo session held at SDHistCon 2021 by Fred Serval. This game is Volume 2 in the Irregular Conflicts Series by GMT Games.
INTERVIEW
Interview with Gregory M. Smith
The Players' Aid interviews Gregory M. Smith, Designer of American Tank Ace: Europe, 1944-1945, from Compass Games.
Interview with Dean Essig
Harold Buchanan hosts this SD Hist Con May 2021 interview with Dean Essig, founder of The Gamers and series game designer for Multi-Man Publishing.
OTHER NEWS
Wargame Watch – What’s New & Upcoming – June 2021
The Players' Aid tells you everything you need to know about what is new and upcoming for June 2021. This comprehensive monthly report features 30 games, with eight of those being offered on Kickstarter.
Whiskey Charlie, Episode 27: Why we wargame
Whiskey Charlie: The Wargame Chat with Moe, Nate, and Kev. In this episode, they discuss various topics, including why we wargame.
COMMENT
Lamenting limited time and gaming space. What to do?
We all know or have first-hand experience with the struggles of limited time and gaming space. While the goal for grognards is looking forward to retirement and having the chance to play more and bigger games, many find this goal unattainable. The time commitment needed for larger, more complex games seems to be a fleeting aspiration, especially when balancing family commitments. Given life's demands, the days of having unlimited time and resources to game have become a fading memory of what once was during our youth. Tabletop games have shifted towards digital gaming thanks to VASSAL, which solves the tabletop space problem, but many still long for the tactile experience of playing games on their tabletop. Consequently, gamers find their gaming tastes shifting out of necessity towards smaller, less complex games that can be learned quickly and completed in a single sitting.
While this may be a downer for some that they won't be able to commit to playing larger, more involved games, it doesn't mean you are leaving or becoming separated from the hobby you enjoy. Consider this an opportunity to 'rediscover' the hobby in an area that has received scant attention to this day.
Create a resurgence by rediscovering all those great magazine games published over the past few decades. Rarely do they receive more than cursory notice compared to boxed games. But why? Now with limited playtime, it's the perfect time to rediscover some great magazine games that can be learned quickly and completed in a single sitting. There are hundreds of games to consider, and nearly all that are out of print are readily available at reasonable prices on the aftermarket like eBay or CSW Marketplace. As a bonus, almost all of these magazine games also include historical articles for a quick-and-easy read into the game's background.
So if time is short, you still have a lot to rediscover about the hobby through magazine games. Nearly all award-winning game designers have had one or more of their designs published in magazine games. I, for one, know there are plenty of such games I still hope to play, and it's also interesting to see how game design has evolved since those first issues back in the '70s and early '80s. These are still very enjoyable games that can be completed in a single sitting, so throw some long-overdue love towards magazine games because there are plenty of great titles out there.
For now, I'll close with my personal top 5 on magazine games I have enjoyed over the years, including several which appeared in the early years of Strategy & Tactics magazine and one in particular that appeared in Wargamer magazine:
Stonewall: The Battle of Kernstown, 1862 (SPI, Strategy & Tactics #67, Mar/Apr 1978) My very first S&T subscription game that I played to death solitaire as a kid, so I had to include it.
Kharkov: The Soviet Spring Offensive (SPI, Strategy & Tactics #68, May/June 1978). Yes, I know I should have listed Panzergruppe Guderian, but I have to give the nod to this design.
The Desert Fox: Rommel's Campaign for North Africa, April 1941 - December 1942 (SPI, Strategy & Tactics #87, 1981). Berg doing North Africa right and without the Italian Pasta rule.
Decision at Kasserine, Rommel's Last Chance (3W, Wargamer #23). One of my all-time favorite games by Vance von Borries.
48th Panzerkorps (Pacific Rim, CounterAttack #3, 1991). A hidden gem of a game by James Zoldak. Wish there were many more games using this system...I believe Chris Harding Simulations published 57th Panzer Korps.
So if you are short on time or table top space, give these magazine games some well-deserved and overdue attention! You'll be glad you did.John Kranz