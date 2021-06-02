Operation Storm: Stalin’s Barbarossa — What if the Soviets Attacked First in 1941? is a two-player, low-to-intermediate complexity, strategic simulation of the campaign that could have resulted had Stalin agreed to General Georg Zhukov’s plan for a preemptive attack against the Germans. The Soviet player is on the offensive, winning the game by seizing key objectives within the Third Reich. At the same time, the situation allows for—and often demands—counteroffensives by the German player. Now on Kickstarter from One Small Step Games.